Minister says Iran has reached one of most effective COVID-19 vaccines

Namaki made the remarks during a ceremony in the central city of Isfahan where he began the third phase of clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly made by Pasteur Institute of Iran and Finlay Institute of Cuba.

“When a country makes vaccines, it also has many other modern technologies,” the minister said, adding, “we are one of the most proud countries in this field,”

He said that Iran is the most brilliant regional country in producing COVID-19 vaccine.

The minister said that he has thoroughly carried out the first and second phases of the clinical trial of the vaccine and then allowed the third stage with peace of mind.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish