3rd phase of clinical trial of Iran-Cuba COVID vaccine begins

Isfahan, April 26, IRNA – The third phase of double-blind clinical trial of Iranian-Cuban COVID-19 vaccine started in central Iranian city on Monday in presence of Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki.

Some 24,000 volunteers from different Iranian cities of Isfahan, Babol, Bandar Abbas, Zanjan, Sari and Kerman have taken part in third phase trial.

Kianoosh Jahanpour, head of information and public relations office of Ministry of Health, said at the ceremony of the clinical trial that it is a breakthrough for major research projects.

The vaccine is jointly produced by Pasteur Institute of Iran (IPI) and Finlay Institute of Vaccines of Cuba.

After finally being confirmed by IPI, National Vaccination Campaign will start.

The volunteers are at ages 18 to 80.

Since its outbreak worldwide in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over 3,100,000, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 69,000.

