Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine to start 3rd phase of trial in next few weeks

The joint vaccine is produced in both countries, Ali-Reza Biglari told reporters at a virtual meeting.

First, the vaccine is transported from Cuba to Iran, second Iran tests its quality, then it will be presented to people as the time is possibly slated for June, Biglari said.

Then, two million doses of vaccine will be presented monthly, he added.

Most importantly, as he noted, the joint Iran-Cuba vaccine is reliable in terms of trade.

About the PII, the official said it is a century-old brand, so reliability of a vaccine is so important to the institute and it does not sacrifice its good record for a mistake.

Further, he noted he has a good news about which will be talked in future.

Biglari went on to say that the pandemic advanced Iran's vaccine production industry by 20 years.

About why PII selected the Cuban vaccine, the official said transportation of its technology was easier than the other ones, its side effects were fewer than others and its technology is much more like the one Iran is producing.

Biglari underlined that Iran supervising and witnessing each step being taken from the outset to manufacture the Iranian-Cuban vaccine.

Iranian deputy health minister for research affairs Farid Najafi had said recently that Iran and Indonesia are the sole Muslim countries which are producing vaccines.

Iran has been among four countries which could gain knowledge of producing COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iranian officials.

