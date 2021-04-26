President Rouhani congratulates Tanzanian President on Independence Day

In a message to the United Republic of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu, Rouhani congratulated her and the people of Tanzania on the country's Independence Day.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the ties and cooperation between Iran and Tanzania would develop further in all areas on mutual interests.

Tanzania, formally known as the United Republic of Tanzania, is a country in East Africa within the African Great Lakes region.

It borders Uganda to the north; Kenya to the northeast; Comoro Islands and the Indian Ocean to the east; Mozambique and Malawi to the south; Zambia to the southwest; and Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the west. Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, is in northeastern Tanzania.

Tanzania was governed as the mainland as Tanganyika, with the Zanzibar Archipelago remaining a separate colonial jurisdiction. Following their respective independence in 1961 and 1963, the two entities merged on April 26, 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

