8 released Iranian sailors imprisoned in Tanzania arrive in Chabahar

Head of representative office of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chabahar Hamid Reza Tousi told IRNA that these Iranian sailors living in Sistan and Baluchestan were arrested and imprisoned by the Tanzanian coast guard about four years ago.

Thanks to the ceaseless and grand efforts of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dar es Salaam and the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chabahar Free Zone, the eight sailors were released and returned to the Islamic homeland, he stated.

According to the official, Iran has about 22 fishermen imprisoned in Tanzania for violating the country's territorial borders.

Tousi hoped that legal procedures and the endeavors of the Iranian official will bear fruit soon and the rest of the sailors will be freed soon.

