Apr 26, 2021, 10:05 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84308915
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian students grab 27 medals at Int’l Science Olympiads

Iranian students grab 27 medals at Int’l Science Olympiads

Tehran, April 26, IRNA – 27 out of the 28 Iranian students taking part in International Science Olympiads won medals, Director of the National Organization for Development of Talents Elham Yavari said on Monday.  

Yavari said that the other one student who failed to grab a medal, received a plague of honor.

Two Olympiads of physics and geography were not held last year due to the restrictions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, while the other international Olympiads – mathematics, biology, computer and chemistry – were held at the due time, the official said.   

She said that the Iranian students won seven gold medals, eleven silver and nine bronze ones at International Science Olympiads last year.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 11 =