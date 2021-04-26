Iranian students grab 27 medals at Int’l Science Olympiads

Yavari said that the other one student who failed to grab a medal, received a plague of honor.

Two Olympiads of physics and geography were not held last year due to the restrictions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, while the other international Olympiads – mathematics, biology, computer and chemistry – were held at the due time, the official said.

She said that the Iranian students won seven gold medals, eleven silver and nine bronze ones at International Science Olympiads last year.

