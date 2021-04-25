10,277 PCR tests conducted on Iranian border areas

Valipour told IRNA on Sunday that Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ministry of Roads and Urban Development as well as the Red Crescent Society collaborated to screen people for COVID-19 disease from March 10 to April 25 and the results of screening tests of 204,911 travelers showed that 55 people were suspected of having coronavirus.



According to the official, 32,087 instant tests for COVID-19 have been conducted by 431 operational forces in 16 provinces.



Members and volunteers of the Red Crescent Society supervise entrances in the provinces and conduct instant tests from everyone who enters Iran from abroad, he said, adding that they send sick travelers to temporary care units.



Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 374 more Iranians passed away from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 69,120.



18,230 new cases of infection with the disease were found during the period, 2,912 of whom were hospitalized, the ministry said, adding that 1,863,405 patients out of a total of 2,377,039 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.



Some 5,156 coronavirus patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the ministry noted, saying that 15,078,540 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.



The ministry went on to say that some 584,736 Iranians have got the first dose of corona vaccine and some 157,258 people received the second dose of the vaccine.



According to official reports from around the world, about 146 million people have been confirmed that they have got the disease so far, and nearly three million people lost their lives.

