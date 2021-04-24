Official: Iran, Japan major victims of WMDs in 20th century

He made the remarks in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Iran Aikawa Kazutoshi.

Baqeri Kani said that Western governments, the so-called advocates of human rights have the darkest record with regard to violating human rights.

He invited the Japanese government to join Iran initiatives regarding WMDs disarmament, saying Tehran and Tokyo can create a front to confront the makers, manufacturers, sellers and users of weapons of mass destruction, to bring about peace and security in the world.

He expressed readiness for maintaining cooperation with Japan for creating an international movement, saying the global disarmament movement is comprehensive, all-encompassing.

He called for extradition of Iranian prisoners from Japan and urged the Japanese diplomat for taking necessary steps in this regard.



He noted that Iran does not consider human rights as a political issue and welcomes any initiative for promoting human rights in the world community.

Meanwhie, Kazutoshi referred to background of relations between Iran and Japan, saying negotiations are Japan’s approach regarding human rights issues.

He also vowed for following up Iranian prisoners’ issue.

