Iranian official, Intl Criminal Court president meet in The Hague

During the talks, Baharvand expressed hope that US anti-Iran sanctions would be lifted.

He further hoped the world would not see unjust sanctions by the US against nations as well as the international bodies.

The two also reviewed issues of Afghanistan and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Baharvand met with Secretary General of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) Christophe Bernasconi.

In the meeting, Iranian official stressed the importance of facilitating exchanges and interactions between individuals and companies to make countries' economic development.

In a related development, US daily newspaper Wall Street Journal has recently reported that the US decided to lift sanctions on Central Bank of Iran (CBI), National Iranian Oil Company, oil tankers and economic industries such as steel and aluminum.

