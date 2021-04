The 6th consignment of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine includes 100,000 doses, he noted.

So far, a total of 1.895 million doses of the imported vaccines, including 420,000 doses of Sputnik V, have been provided to the Ministry, he underlined.

Earlier today, Iran's Health Ministry said that some 453 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 68,366.

7129**2050

