Zarif commemorates world-renowned Saadi

Zarif wrote that Saadi’s poem is “as relevant today as in 1258 CE”.

“All humans are members of one frame

Since all, at first, from the same essence came.

When time afflicts a limb with pain

The other limbs cannot at rest remain.

If thou feel not for other's misery

A human being is no name for thee.”

Abu-Mohammad Muslih al-Din Shirazi, known by his pen-name as Saadi is one of the most prominent and greatest poets of the medieval period.

He is not only famous in Persian-speaking countries, but has also been quoted in western sources.

Saadi is recognized for the quality of his writings and for the depth of his social and moral thoughts.

He was born in 1210 AD and died in 1291 or 1292 in Shiraz.

