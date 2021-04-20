Meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA ends

The Joint Commission of JCPOA which started this afternoon at the Grand Hotel in Vienna ended a few minutes ago and talks were scheduled to continue next week.

During the meeting, the heads of the negotiating delegations of the JCPOA countries reviewed the latest situation of technical talks and the initial drafts of the texts, and the way to continue the talks.

Pointing to the principles and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the JCPOA and the path that must be followed, the Head of the Iranian Delegation Abbas Araghchi evaluated the current process of negotiations moving forward despite the difficulties and challenges.

The Iranian delegation will stop talks whenever the negotiation process moves towards indulgence, time-wasting, and unreasonable bargaining, he highlighted.

During the meeting, the JCPOA participating countries agreed to establish a third expert group next week to examine the practical arrangements needed to implement the lifting of sanctions and then return of the US to the JCPOA.

After consultations in their respective capitals, the delegations will follow technical and expert talks next week while resuming a joint JCPOA meeting.

