Iran critical of Ukraine political approach to plane disaster

Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman of the secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said that the data on the black boxes of the plane was one of the main sources for investigating groups to release a final report about the disaster.

He said that Iran has been fully cooperating with Ukraine to clarify the dimensions of the sad crash so that all the requests by Ukraine have been met even when they were not deemed necessary.

Recent claims of Ukrainian officials who are seeking to politicize the case by attributing false statements to Iranian officials is not constructive and acceptable by no means, the official said.

Khosravi said that sending the black boxes of the plane to France for reading is the main reason for proving Iran’s honest conduct to clarify all the details of the disaster.

Different groups of independent groups have examined all the possible scenarios and have announced that the targeting of the plane has been unintentional and due to a human mistake, the official said.

He said that the Iranian judiciary is also dealing with the case and the suspects will soon be brought into court of justice.

