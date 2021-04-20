Iran nuclear negotiator rejects interim agreement

There is no interim agreement on the agenda of Iran and P4+1, Araghchi said.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started in Vienna, Austria, at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the Group 4+1 on April 17.

US withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018. Since then, the G5+1 has turned into 4+1.

Islamic Republic of Iran solely negotiates about final steps towards lifting of unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation, Araghchi has noted saying that rumors about step-by-step plan or temporary agreement are unfounded.

As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stressed, Iran should not let the talks be eroded; meanwhile, the country will not be in a hurry to reach agreement, the senior negotiator underlined.

Talks should be held carefully to preserve the country’s interests and firm stance, Araghchi added.

“Any decision about the process and summing up the talks will be taken in Tehran, and the negotiating team constantly presents its report on the situation of talks to senior officials.”

