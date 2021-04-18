Envoy: Iran pursuing clear picture about sanctions lifting in Vienna

Following the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna, Gharibabadi said that identifying and listing sanctions lifting measures is necessary to clarify and evaluate the seriousness of the US in its claim to return and full commitment to the JCPOA and its compliance with Iran’s declared policy.

He stressed that the basis of the Iranian negotiating team is the principles set by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the policy of the country in this issue.

The negotiating delegation in Vienna reports the results of the talks regularly to the countries' top officials to review and make the necessary decisions, he noted.

On Saturday, the negotiators from Iran and the P4+1 group held bilateral and multilateral talks in addition to the Joint Commission meeting.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Action Enrique Mora held three meetings to push forward negotiations on the JCPOA.

Moreover, chairmen of three European delegations held a meeting with Araghchi.

Meetings on expert-level on sanctions and nuclear issues were held like previous ones.

During the Saturday meeting of the Joint Commission, the participants received and reviewed reports of expert groups; then, they decided to hold bilateral and multilateral talks, as well technical consultations, in the next days and if needed the Joint Commission can hold another meeting.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and 4+1 was held in Grand Hotel, Vienna, on Thursday afternoon and Iran and EU/E3, in presence of Russia and China representatives as participants to the deal to continue talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Araghchi led Iran’s delegation which includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the Oil Ministry, and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

