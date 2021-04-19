Virtual Iranian Photography Exhibition in Japan

The Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo has in this virtual exhibition presented 80 snapshots of Iran’s attractive landscapes and attractive sites each with a title that can be reached at https://www.artsteps.com/embed/ after clicking the “accept” icon and entering the exhibition.

It is possible to walk thru the virtual exhibition halls, while listening to nice Persian music, aggrandize the photographs that are more attractive for the visitors, and control the exhibition light, etc., using the menu of the virtual event.

There are also the Japanese descriptions at the side at the following address: http://tokyo.icro.ir/index.aspx?siteid

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish