Apr 19, 2021, 10:50 PM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 84302240
1 Persons

Tags

Virtual Iranian Photography Exhibition in Japan

Virtual Iranian Photography Exhibition in Japan

Tehran, April 19, IRNA – In a bid to introduce Iranian culture to the Japanese enthusiasts and those who love Iran, the Iranian Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo has arranged for a Virtual Iranian Photography Exhibition, in the framework of miscellaneous and attractive galleries.

The Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo has in this virtual exhibition presented 80 snapshots of Iran’s attractive landscapes and attractive sites each with a title that can be reached at https://www.artsteps.com/embed/ after clicking the “accept” icon and entering the exhibition.
It is possible to walk thru the virtual exhibition halls, while listening to nice Persian music, aggrandize the photographs that are more attractive for the visitors, and control the exhibition light, etc., using the menu of the virtual event.
There are also the Japanese descriptions at the side at the following address: http://tokyo.icro.ir/index.aspx?siteid

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 5 =