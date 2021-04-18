Iranian envoy: Iranian Army, symbol of patriotism, national might

Ambassador Najafi made the comment in a ceremony of the occasion of the National Army Day, which was due to the Corona limitations held merely in the presence of the embassy staff and the other Iranian foundations in Oman.

He congratulated the occasion to the brave Iranian army forces, their families and the Iranian nation, stressing that it was the Army’s brave commanders and personnel who fought wholeheartedly in the course of the Iraqi-imposed war.

Najafi also commemorated the martyrs of the IRI Army, adding: As the Supreme Leader has stressed, the Army is the stronghold for the nation, and of course at peace time, and in the course of the national disasters, too, the Army personnel have always assisted the nation.

“We are opposed to militarizing the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman region and Iran’s strategic policy is comprehensive cooperation with entire neighbors and regional countries, in line with the international rules and regulations.,” he added.

He said that the region’s security and stability is to Iran’s favor, adding: We are opposed to the presence of the foreign forces in the region, believing that their presence in the region is not only not to the benefit of regional peace and stability, but is also a negative factor in those respects.

Ambassador Najafi said that stockpiling of military arms and munitions not only is no contribution to their peace and stability, but also further intensifies crises and distrust in the region.

Referring to the nuclear terrorist attack of the Zionist regime of Israel, he said: The stupid act only further fortified Iran’s will for strengthening its nuclear facilities, and its resolute stands at the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.’

He also expressed delight that the continual consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman in defense and military fields have always existed satisfactorily, and contributes to maintaining regional peace and stability.

1424

