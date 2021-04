In a virtual meeting attended by Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier-General Majid Karimi and his Emirati counterpart, the grounds for joint cooperation were discussed and good agreements were achieved, Hosseini wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that the transit of narcotics is a serious concern of Iran and the UAE, adding that Iran has effective cooperation and talks with the UAE in various fields.

