Rouhani congratulates Zimbabwean president on Independence Day

In his message, President Rouhani congratulated President Mnangagwa and all the Zimbabwean people on what he said was the outcome of anti-colonial and anti-apartheid campaign.

The Iranian president said he was sure that four decades after the independence, the Zimbabwean people can still overcome the difficulties and the consequences of the US unilateral sanctions on the country through resistance and endurance.

He vowed that Iran will spare no assistance to the Zimbabwean people in their path to maintain independence.

President Rouhani wished good health and success for President Mnangagwa and prosperity for the Zimbabwean people.

