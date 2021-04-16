Iran rejects Ukrainian statements that plane crash was intentional

Khatibzadeh regretted that despite all the expert explanations and reports, some Ukrainian officials continue to make vague and political statements besides making their own subjective and customized assumptions in the media hype.

It seems that the priority for the Ukrainian authorities is not finding a solution to this bitter issue within the framework of objective and expert facts and reducing the pain of the victims' families but linking their internal problems or foreign relations with other countries to this painful incident and misuse it politically, he noted.

He further noted that it is clear to what extent such political abuses are unacceptable.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its readiness to negotiate with all parties within the framework of international law and advises all parties not to withdraw from the framework of logic and law in their statements, he emphasized.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Feb 10, 2021, said that Iran is committed to the practice of full justice for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

"Following flight #PS752 tragedy, I and many others insisted that ALL possibilities—including foreign infiltration or electronic interference—must be investigated (fake audio notwithstanding)," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Human error was finally judged as cause," Zarif said, adding that "Iran is committed to full justice for victims".

A passenger plane of Ukraine Airlines crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 after a missile hit it. All 176 people aboard, including nine crew members, lost their lives.

The human tragedy happened at the height of tension with the United States and the Iranian air defense system had been put on alert to avert the possible violation of the Iranian airspace by the US drones.

