Pakistan calls for dialogue to resolve dispute about JCPOA

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question of IRNA during his Weekly Press Briefing, in Islamabad on Friday about attack on Natanz site said, dialogue is the only way to solve issues.

Reacting to the attack on the Natanz Nuclear site, he said that Pakistan maintains a consistent position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and we believe that it is a good example of negotiated settlement of difficult issues through diplomatic channels.

On the morning of Sunday, April 11, Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Facility in Natanz had an apparent cyber attack that led to electricity disruption and a fire.

Spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi was injured in an incident while inspecting the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing on Monday hinted that Zionist regime might be behind Natanz nuclear plant incident.

Pakistani media and some defense and security experts, condemning the Zionists' hostility towards the Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, stressed that Tel Aviv was the main culprit in the attack on Natanz site and its main purpose was to sabotage the interaction between Tehran and the West.

Earlier Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin called upon the JCPOA a positive step forward adding that any unilateral action against the agreement is useless and would not produce good results.

He said Pakistan being neighbor of Iran wants to see peace and stability in the region.

