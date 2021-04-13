Natanz attack, attempt to sabotage Iran, west engagement: Ex-Pakistani envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Ali Sarwar Naqvi termed it a very dangerous act adding that it should be condemned at all levels.

The Spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi was injured in an incident while inspecting the Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday after an apparent cyberattack that led to electricity disruption and a fire.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing on Monday hinted that the Zionist regime might be behind Natanz nuclear plant incident.

"You see the recent attack on Natanz nuclear facility in Iran has raised many questions in the minds of the independent observers," said Ali Sarwar Naqvi.

Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) added the time of the cyberattack is very important as it is being carried out at a time when crucial talks are going on between P5+1 and Iran for the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed in 2015.

"The attack might be an attempt to create a hostile atmosphere between Iran and the US and Europe," he feared. The expert said it is a highly irresponsible act for those who have done it.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi went on to say Iran has pointed finger at the Zionist regime for the attack and it has good reasons to make such allegations. "In past Zionist regime has been involved in the assassination of Iranian scientists and other cyber attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities," he said.

Former envoy to the IAEA was of the view that it is quite likely that the Zionist regime took this hostile act and Iran has every right to retaliate this blatant act of hostility.

To a question, the expert said the IAEA should be mindful of such attacks though it is difficult to prove that the Zionist regime is behind this act but the international nuclear organization must undertake an independent investigation of the incident to make a clear conclusion.

“This would give Zionist regime a signal that it should not indulge in such activities,” he noted.

He said the IAEA should take note of the disclosure of some important personalities during the investigation process.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi added Zionist regime has done something very dangerous which should be condemned at all levels.

Iran has also forwarded a letter to the IAEA director-general, asking him to adopt a clear stand on this terrorist attack.

