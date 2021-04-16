Iran-China comprehensive deal, US strategic failure in region: Pakistan ex-Army Chief

General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg in his article published in Urdu daily Ummat said Americans have resorted to proxy forces in South Asia and are trying to regain credibility with a special focus on Iran, China and Afghanistan.

He said Washington is trying to form a coalition against China to strengthen the Cold War in region, and to advance this goal, Biden's Secretary of State Blinken is also drawing the line for Europe.

"Tehran has been the target of tough US sanctions over the past four decades, and there have been many conspiracies to tarnish its position in the United States," said General Aslam Beg, a staunch opponent of US policies and US interference in regional affairs.

He added despite all American actions Iran still adheres to the Islamic principles of justice, self-sacrifice and dignity.

The former commander of the Pakistani army described Ayatollah Khamenei as the great leader of the Iranian nation who made it clear that sanctions must be lifted first from the Islamic Republic of Iran then we’ll carry out our commitments.

General Aslam Beg, said Americans know that they will never be able to achieve the goals of the Warsaw Summit (the US Anti-Iranian Summit hosted by Poland in February 2017), because it would have serious threat to the security of the Zionist regime.

He stressed that the Tehran-Beijing Comprehensive Document is a sign of the ineffectiveness of US economic sanctions and practical measures against Iran, and undoubtedly a major setback for US expansionist policies in the region.

The former Pakistani army chief viewed China-Iran strategic partnership is a pioneer of the Belt and Road Initiative, which would not only bring many benefits to the entire region, but will thwart all foreign conspiracies.

The strategic document was signed between the two countries on March 27, during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Tehran.

The document dates back to the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran, during which the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued a statement raising the level of relations between the two countries to "comprehensive strategic partnership."

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish