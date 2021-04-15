Serbia determined to expand ties with Iran: PM

Iran’s Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassan-pour met with Serbian Prime Minister to discuss expanding bilateral ties.

In the meeting, Ms. Brnabić mentioned problems in expanding ties with Iran and called for joint efforts to resolve them.

She hailed Iran’s principled and stabilizing stance to support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Serbia, and congratulated Iranian scientists for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines despite US sanctions.

Iran’s Ambassador cited the common views of Iran and Serbia on international issues and said, “Belgrade and Tehran have no reason to not cooperate and the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to work with Serbia in different dimensions and levels without restriction.”

He also hailed Serbian government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and welcomed the country’s willingness to cooperate with Iran on producing COVID-19 vaccine.

