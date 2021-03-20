Envoy: Iran, Serbia keen on developing bilateral ties

Hassanpour said that Iran and Serbia are determined to promote mutual cooperation.

He congratulated Iranians on the arrival of Nowruz.

He wished health and happiness for the Iranian nation, especially those living in Serbia.

Nowruz is rooted in the ancient Iranian culture and there has been a landmark capacity to communicate with the international community based on Nowruz for many years.

Spring Equinox falls on March 19-21 Nowruz in Persian language marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

