Serbia official terms Belgrade-Tehran ties longstanding, friendly

Ms. Karanac made the remarks in a meeting held on Tuesday with Iran’s Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour.

Existence of parliamentary friendship groups and exchange of delegations in the past shows proper level of cooperation, she said.

The Serbian official appreciated Iran for its principled stance on respecting countries’ sovereignty and called for continuation of bilateral cooperation in the international arenas.

She stressed the need to follow a mechanism for fostering relations in the sanctions era.

Congratulating Iran on achieving success in manufacturing COVID vaccine, she expressed her country’s readiness to expand health cooperation with Iran, particularly in production of vaccines.

Iran’s ambassador, for his part, said Iran attaches great importance for its parliamentary ties with Serbia.

Hassanpour also welcomed cooperation in fight against coronavirus, production of vaccines and the national vaccination campaign.

About Iran’s stance on international issues, the ambassador said Tehran does not politicize issues of peace, security and stability.

Hassanpour also welcomed Serbian official’s proposal for holding webinar with participation of parliamentary friendship group members of both countries on the humanitarian crisis caused by corona pandemic.

The two officials reviewed ways to develop cultural, scientific and technological relations.

