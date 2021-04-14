Jahanpour: Two European countries apply for Iranian corona vaccine

Jahanpour wrote in a tweet that uranium enrichment will begin up to 60% and so far five countries including two European ones asked for the Iranian vaccine. Along with the increase in production efficiency, it would be close to achieving producing 20 million doses of vaccine per month.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, among more than 12 different companies that are attempting to produce the vaccine, five companies surpass the rest. These five projects include the production of a joint vaccine with Cuba in Pasteur Institute that will be mass-produced earlier this spring. After that will be the vaccine of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order Setad that is to create its own production line.

Together with these two production lines of Corona vaccine, the vaccine produced by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and the other one, namely Fakhra or Sepand vaccine produced by the Ministry of Defense have entered into the human clinical trial and are passing the required production stages, the ministry said.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has promised that by the end of this spring, the domestically produced vaccine will be accomplished and placed on the service table and injected into the Iranian citizens.

So far Iran Food and Drug Administration has issued an Emergency consumption license for Russian Sputnik V, Chinese Sinofarm, Indian Baharat Tech and South Korean Astrazeneca vaccines of which AstraZeneca is also licensed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

The production line of the Sputnik V vaccine is to be launched in Iran with the cooperation of an Iranian pharmaceutical company, but the name of that manufacturing company has not been officially announced yet.

