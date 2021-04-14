Brazilian lyricist lauds initiative in Hamedan valleys

“Alleys in a village in Hamedan province, northwestern Iran, have all been named after world’s masterpieces of literature,” Coelho wrote in his Instagram page.



“The initiative by book readers and literature lovers has given Rasoul Abad village a unique status and has made it known in the region,” he added.



“Golestan and Boostan by Persian poet Sadi; The Shahnameh by Persian poet Ferdowsi; The Little Prince by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry; One Hundred Years of Solitude by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez; The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho; And Quiet Flows the Don by Russian writer Mikhail Alexandrovich Sholokhov; and The Green Mile by American writer Stephen King have adorned the village’s alleys,” he noted.

