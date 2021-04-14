Apr 14, 2021, 9:29 AM
Vaezi felicitates advent of holy month of Ramadan

Tehran, April 14, IRNA - Chief of Staff of Presidential Office, Mahmoud Vaezi congratulated all Muslims around the world on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

Vaezi said in his Instagram account on  Wednesday: "I congratulate all Muslims especially Iranians, on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of kindness, peace, blessings and charity.

"In this holy month, I call upon the God Almighty to grant us the success of overcoming the difficulties and challenges facing the country, especially the Covid-19," Vaezi added.

He called for the unity and solidarity of the Muslims in the world, as well as the liberation of the oppressed in this holy month.

Tehran announced Wednesday the beginning of Ramadan.

The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan will begin Wednesday in Iran, the office of Iran's Supreme Leader announced, 

"Wednesday, the 25th of Farvardin, will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan."

