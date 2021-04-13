Iran, Russia discuss diplomatic relations

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova met and held talks in Tehran.

Touching upon the mainstream western and American media campaigns against independent states, the two sides described the US internet and media monopoly as an institutional factor in the situation and called for media cooperation to this end.

Khatibzadeh termed the "agreement on the establishment and framework of cultural centers between Iran and Russia" signed today as a good basis for promoting cultural cooperation.

The two sides also called for the exchange of media delegations, regular communications and facilitating media dialogue between the two states and had a preliminary agreement on the issue.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish