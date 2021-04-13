Nuclear terrorism and Iran’s proportionate reprisal

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced on Sunday morning that an incident happened at Natanz nuclear facility. A part of electricity distribution network of the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Facility was harmed. A few hours after confirmation of the news by the Iranian authorities, CNN quoted media outlets of the Zionist regime as claiming that the disruption happened as a result of an Israeli cyber attack.

Channel 13 of Israeli television confirmed that Mossad was complicit in the incident.



New York Times quoted certain intelligence officials of Israel and the US as saying that the incident happened with a big explosion, which destroyed the independent electricity network that was supplying power for underground centrifuges; thus, the explosion hit a hard blow to Iran’s capability to enrich uranium.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday afternoon that the incident in Natanz is a nuclear terrorism, underlining that the incident has not disrupted enrichment, adding that such a move indicates the failure of those who are against industrial and political progress of the Islamic country, because they try to hinder eye-catching development in nuclear industry and stop successful negotiations to lift cruel sanctions.



Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that all centrifuges, which have been harmed in the incident, were of IR1 type that will be replaced by advanced machines, adding that Iran will not be trapped.



Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister, addressed lawmakers that Natanz will be renovated with more sophisticated machines and better than what it was before, noting that such coward action will strengthen Iranians’ stance in nuclear negotiations, warning the negotiators that the Natanz facility had the first generation of machines so far, but from now on it can be full of advanced centrifuges with multiplied capacity of enrichment.



The reasons behind choosing this time and place for conducting terrorist operation against Iran as well as the Iranians’ way of response to the sabotage are the most important titles of the Islamic country and the world in recent days; so, the following issues are worth mentioning:



1-Internal challenges of the Zionist regime and its need for adventurism



Four elections within two years indicates the level of crisis and political standstill of the Zionist regime. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, is under investigation and there are severe disputes between the premier and the regime’s war minister. In such a tense situation, the regime resorts to regional adventurism in order to lower current pressures.



2-Bright prospect of lifting anti-Iran sanctions



Who are the first parties that will be concerned more than others when it comes to the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)? The answer to this question shows the reason behind choosing the current situation to carry out sabotage in Iran. The increase of Zionists’ adventurism proves that the new US President Joe Biden will not follow up his predecessor’s policy in dealing with the JCPOA; therefore, the Zionists are afraid of losing their hopes to be able to get in the way of reviving the nuclear deal. The regime will continue its deceptive practices to prevent the US from returning to the JCPOA in an attempt to push forward the so-called maximum pressure against Iran.



3-Tel Aviv’s fear of the JCPOA



The confirmation of Iran’s nuclear rights, the removal of Iran from Chapter 7 of the UN, the lifting of sanctions, the return of stability to Iranian economy and the presence of foreign investors in the country, as well as the increase of international trust to the Islamic Republic are all the results of the JCPOA; but these issues are the nightmare of the Zionist regime who wants to see the fall of the Islamic Republic. The regime with the vast nuclear arsenal in the region is completely afraid of Iran.



4-Strategic response or emotional reaction



Inaction is not acceptable by Iranian authorities and people, because Tel Aviv should experience the aftermath of its sabotage, but the quality, time and place of the revenge should be thought about carefully. Calling for harsh reactions, which comes from political intentions and rivalries inside Iran, pushes the country into the trap of the Zionist regime. The Iranian authorities underlined that the revenge should be strategic and proportionate in order to avoid sacrificing the revival of the JCPOA for emotional reactions to the Israeli sabotages.



5-Need for consolidating security of nuclear sites



The terrorist attacks on nuclear infrastructure, scientists and officials active in nuclear program shows that Iran should reinforce security of nuclear sites furthermore. Certain authorities warned about the potential penetration in important organizations of the Islamic country. The recent developments indicated that Iranian bodies and organizations should multiply vigilance in dealing with penetration of elements of foreign spy agencies.

