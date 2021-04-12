Deputy South Korean FM meets Araghchi

Araghchi in the meeting referred to the Korean prime minister’s visit of Tehran, which is unprecedented in the post-revolution history of bilateral ties, and said that by exchanging delegations at such a high level the two nations expect major developments in bilateral ties, and therefore, South Korea is expected to make immediate acts aimed at problem resolving in bilateral ties.

The illegal act of the Korean banks in blocking the Iranian monetary assets led to loss of trust among the Iranian nation, rebuilding which will not be an easy job, added the Iranian diplomat.

Deputy Foreign Minister Choi, too, expressed delight that during the course of the past three months he had visited Iran twice as deputy foreign minister, emphasizing that resolving the emerged problems and strengthening the relations are among the main priorities in bilateral ties, which need to be further expanded.

