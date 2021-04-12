Apr 12, 2021, 7:03 PM
US sanctions impede Iran's global fight on drug trafficking: Official

Tehran, April 12, IRNA – The secretary of Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters said on Monday that Iran received the least cooperation for fighting narcotics and even due to the US oppressive sanctions and unilateralism, it faces difficulties in providing the necessary equipment for its forces.

Speaking in the 64th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, which was held online, Eskandar Momeni said that Iran had managed to discover 1,150 tons of narcotics in 2020, which is a new record and shows a 41% growth compared to 2019.

He also said that 10 Iranian forces have lost their lives in the fight against drug transiting in 2020.

Saying that Iran's measures and activities in this regard are rooted in the country's belief in the necessity of regional and international cooperation in fighting narcotics, Momeni warned the European countries that were it not for Iran's self-sacrifice, they would have to hunt for drugs in their streets and capitals gram by gram.

He also suggested that international organizations and other countries stop impeding transfer of the technical aids and equipment to Iran and support Iran and other countries at the frontline of the war against narcotics.

Momeni added that solving international issues needs mutual understanding and no country by itself can solve such challenges.

