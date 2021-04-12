Israel might be behind Natanz nuclear plant incident: FM spox

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in his weekly online encounter with reporters.

He elaborated on the sabotage in Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran, saying that many sources link the sabotage operation to the Israeli regime which had frequently threatened to run such operations against Iran.

The spokesman also stressed that the sabotage could have led to human catastrophe and therefore, it amounts to Crimes Against Humanity.

“This is not going to impact Iran’s nuclear capability. All centrifuges unplugged were old IR1 type and will be replaced by advanced machines. Iran is not going to be trapped… The Israeli regime takes revenge on Iranian people for their patience and sage behavior. Iran would take revenge in appropriate time,” Khatibzadeh said.

No nuclear negotiations in Vienna

He stated that ongoing talks in Vienna don’t constitute nuclear negotiation, but they are technical discussions to remove US sanctions on Iran.

Underlining that US sanctions weren’t different in essence, as they have been imposed for ‘maximum pressure’ purpose, he made it clear that Iran’s stance on the JCPOA was still the same that is the situation must be reversed to January 2017 conditions.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran considers all sanctions resumed and imposed after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 as being the same, regardless of the label the US uses to make a distinction between sanctions.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Tehran on Monday

He added that Serbia’s Foreign Minister would pay a visit to Tehran on Saturday as well.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told IRNA that Lavrov was expected to sign two documents with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

