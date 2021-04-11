VP lauds growth of research culture in Iran

Sattari made the remarks on the sidelines of the launch of a specialized stem cell accelerator and regenerative medicine on Sunday.

He noted that launching a specialized accelerator of stem cells and regenerative medicine at the University of Medical Sciences is a valuable step, adding that this would seriously affect the culture of education and research in universities.

In addition to launching accelerators and other issues that happened in the field of rehabilitation in the university, the Health Science and Technology Park of Iran University of Medical Sciences is also scheduled to be launched in western Tehran, he stated.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish