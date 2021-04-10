Apr 10, 2021, 12:42 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84290056
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian hunters rescued by Comoros coast guards come back home: FM spox

Iranian hunters rescued by Comoros coast guards come back home: FM spox

Tehran, April 10, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said seven Iranian hunters rescued by Comoros coast guards due to storm have come back home.

Khatibzadeh said in the meantime that Iranian Baloch hunter come back home last Thursday.

He appreciated the rescue operation carried out by Comoros government and the coast guards.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =