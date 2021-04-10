Iranian hunters rescued by Comoros coast guards come back home: FM spox

Khatibzadeh said in the meantime that Iranian Baloch hunter come back home last Thursday.
Tehran, April 10, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said seven Iranian hunters rescued by Comoros coast guards due to storm have come back home.
Khatibzadeh said in the meantime that Iranian Baloch hunter come back home last Thursday.
He appreciated the rescue operation carried out by Comoros government and the coast guards.
