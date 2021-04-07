US divisive strategies destabilize region: Russian FM

Addressing a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov said "we are categorically against new division lines instead we promote the preservation of those structures that have been here including the key role of ASEAN".

Lavrov said "we believe that against the backdrop of tensions in the region, we should not forget the task of establishment of the state of Palestine". He said Russia stands ready to facilitate direct dialogue on Palestine.

“We also discussed situation of Middle East and North Africa and the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Palestine and Israel,” he said.

Voicing concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further facilitate the parties to reach an agreement to put an end to civil war through an inclusive political dialogue.

Lavrov expressed satisfaction over forty six percent increase in bilateral trade. He, however, stressed there is need to further diversify it.

Discussing the opportunities of Russia-Pakistan cooperation in the energy sector, the Russian Foreign Minister said both the countries are now discussing a new protocol on Stream Gas Pipeline project and as soon as it is signed, the construction work on the project will be started.

Lavrov termed the relationship between the two countries mutually beneficial and constructive.

He said we have provided fifty thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan and intend to provide one hundred and fifty thousand more.

He said his country stands ready to further build counter terrorism potential through provision of military equipment.

In his remarks on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is keen to build a strong multifaceted relationship with Russia.

He said there is a new approach and mindset in Pakistan for relationship with Russia. We feel that not just we have geographic proximity but Russia is a factor of stability in the region and the world at large.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants to build a relationship of trust with Russia. He said Moscow has always advocated primacy of international law and multilateralism. These are principles that Pakistan adheres to. Our coordination and cooperation at the United Nations level has been excellent.

Regarding Stream Gas Pipeline project, the Foreign Minister said we have overcome many of the obstacles, reassuring the Russian counterpart that Pakistan wants to go ahead and committed to the project.

