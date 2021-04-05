Iran defuses over 2 million mines left from Iran-Iraq war

Deputy Minister for Engineering and passive defense of the Ministry of Defense Ali Akbar Soleimani said on Monday on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, noting that around 4.2 million hectares of five border provinces were subjected to different types of mines and ammunition following the Holy Defense period.

Nearly 1,200 kilometers of land near the Iran-Iraq border was mine-polluted, which were immediately demined following a ceasefire between the two countries in 1988, he said.

Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and فاث Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out such an important task under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior from 1988 to 2003, the official added.

Soleimani went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran established an international center to train demining in a bid to upgrade the scientific level of activities in this respect and assist other nations to get rid of such phenomenon.

Iran is ready to train volunteers from other countries and take essential steps in strengthening peace and security throughout the globe, he underlined.

