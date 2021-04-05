Iran biggest mine victim: Defense Minister

"During the eight-year war imposed by the regime of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran became the biggest victim of mines as 20 million mines were planted in 42,000 square kilometers of its lands," Brigadier General Hatami said in his message.

He said that International Mine Awareness Day "reminds a valuable measure to pay double attention to life, health, society and a safe environment for a tranquil human life."

General Hatami commemorated many Iran lives – men, women, and children – who have fallen victim to mines and reminded of great losses in social, economic, and environmental aspects Iran suffered.

He also said that those Western countries, most of which claim to be human rights advocates, provided the Iraqi regime with any equipment, including mines, refused to help Iran get rid of mines.

