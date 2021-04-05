Iranian antiquities repatriated from Austria

"28 antique objects belonging to Achaemenid, Parthian and Sassanid period was handed to Iran's representative in Austria in June 2020 in light of Iran's International Police pursuance and Interpol's cooperation," Shirzad said, according to a release on Iran's Police website.

He said that the Iranian antiquities which were trafficked out of Iran were delivered as diplomatic package after coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Tehran Interpol and Vienna Interpol.

