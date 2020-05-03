Official urges Austria to return seized Iranian antiques  

Deputy Head of Iran’s cultural heritage office Mohammad Hassan Talebian said that the head of Interpol in Iran was informed last year of discovery of ancient works with Iran’s origins in Austria.

There were some bronze objects related to Lorestan, examples of which are kept in Reza Abbasi Museum and National Museum of Iran, he added.

Among pictures there were a steel Rhyton related to Achaemenid era and a bronze bust related to Sassanid era, he noted.

It seems that some of the items are fake, Talebian said.

According to international conventions such as the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, of which Austria is also a signatory, it is stipulated that the confiscated items be returned to Iran soon.

Earlier, Chairman of Interpol of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier-General Hadi Shirzad said that a European country will return to Iran antiquities including antique gold and silver objects dating back to ancient periods.

