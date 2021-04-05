MP: Iran-China long-term cooperation to make US sanctions ineffective

Lotfollah Siahkali told IRNA on Monday that the West had a dream of making Iran bow down to their illegitimate demands through putting pressures and breaking negotiations.

He went on to say that Iran is a country whose activities are done based on independence and it is not after being dependent on others.

US made a big mistake when it left the Iran Deal, the lawmaker noted while referring to US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018.

About Iran-China document on cooperation, the member of the Majlis (Parliament) said it is too soon to term the document as an agreement.

Supreme Leader's advisor Ali Larijani and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi exchanged the 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation in Tehran on March 27.

