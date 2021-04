Iranian Embassy in Japan published a picture of the meeting in a Twitter message and wrote that Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed and Aikawa Kazutoshi expressed interest in joint efforts to promote friendly relations between the two countries.

The tweet added that both ambassadors have good plans for the current Iranian year.

Last year was the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan relations.

9417**2050

