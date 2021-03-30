Mar 30, 2021, 1:25 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84279137
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian movie 'The Badger' shines in 2 American festivals

Iranian movie 'The Badger' shines in 2 American festivals

Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Iranian movie 'The Badger' received honorable mention in the Fargo Film Festive (FFF) after winning best movie award in the International Prospector Film Festival.

'The Badger', directed by Kazem Mollaei, received honorable mention in the 'narrative feature' category in FFF.

The movie also won the best film award from the International Prospector Film Festival in the US.

It this movie, Soodeh’s 11-year-old son is kidnapped before her second wedding and she is forced to ask her ex-husband for the ransom money.

It features several well-known Iranian actors and actresses, including Vishka Asayesh, Hasan Majouni, Mehraveh Sharifi-nia and Behnoush Bakhtiari.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 5 =