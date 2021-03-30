Iranian movie 'The Badger' shines in 2 American festivals

'The Badger', directed by Kazem Mollaei, received honorable mention in the 'narrative feature' category in FFF.

The movie also won the best film award from the International Prospector Film Festival in the US.

It this movie, Soodeh’s 11-year-old son is kidnapped before her second wedding and she is forced to ask her ex-husband for the ransom money.

It features several well-known Iranian actors and actresses, including Vishka Asayesh, Hasan Majouni, Mehraveh Sharifi-nia and Behnoush Bakhtiari.

9416**1424

