Iranian actress receives Living Skies festival award

Kordi won the award for the best performance at the 33rd Living Skies Student Film Festival in Canada for her role as Sahar in the Iranian short drama “The Recess”.

She received the award for her portrayal of Sahar, a rebel who decides to run away from school, disguises herself, and goes to a football game.

It is her first World Award with the short film "Recess".

The short film festival is organized every year in Regina, Saskatchewan, showcasing student work from all over the world.

The 33rd Living Skies Student Festival was held virtually on March 4-6, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

