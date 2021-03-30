Saudi Arabia in quagmire in Yemeni: Expert

Saudi Arabia is seeking to find a way out of the quagmire and its recent proposal can be seen in this context, Sheybani told IRNA in an interview on Tuesday.

He said that a relative change in the US approach to the issue and international pressure on Saudi Arabia also was effective.

Describing Yemen's 'deterring power' as a game changer, Sheybani underlined that the Saudi regime was going to depict itself as a peace dove rather than an invading force and Yemeni sides didn’t accept this, as they want the Saudi regime to stop war and blockade against Yemeni people and compensate for the war.

"Today's Yemen is different from yesterday and any foreign ties should be based on equality and correspondence, not dependence," the expert asserted.

He opined that the 'coalition of invaders' has realized that they can't raise the same demands they did six years ago and they had to accept a resolution to exit the quagmire in a less embarrassing way.

Saudi Arabia and some Arab states invaded Yemen six years ago under the pretext of returning its ousted president to power.

The UN bodies have repeatedly warned than Yemeni people are under catastrophic conditions in the greatest human crisis as result of Saudi-led war.

