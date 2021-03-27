Yemen war; Biden forgets his promises

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price didn't hide yesterday Biden Administration's anger over Yemeni attack on Jazan oil facility, saying the assault took place just days after Saudi Arabia and Yemen committed to try to reach a ceasefire and participate in peace talks led by the United Nations.

Yemen war; enough is enough

It's been six years since Saudi Arabia started an invasion campaign to Yemen, resulting in the loss of thousands of Yemeni lives so far before the eyes of the international community and organizations.

Getting the green light from Barack Obama administration, a few Arab states led by Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen. The poorest Arab country suffered severest bombings for four years under the rancorous management of Donald Trump Administration.

Yemeni people continued to live in this catastrophic situation, while the world closed eyes to the rampant tyranny they were suffering from.

But now that Yemenis have emerged strong in terms of military power and hold the initiative on the ground, Saudi Arabia and other invading forces along with their Western sponsors are scrambling to get out of the quagmire.

Ned Price is now echoing the lies invented by Saudi Regime which has crippled ceasefire and peace initiatives for several times and has always turned its back to the negotiating table.

The Saudi peace initiative is solely a tactic, since it has no will to end the war; the Regime is doing so to attract new US administration's attention and evade failure.

If the Saudi Regime is willing to end war, suffice it to extinguish the fire.

Yemen is now in a position after six years of war that it can defend itself and tighten the space for invaders. World powers and international organizations must open their eyes now and put an end to war crimes taking place in Yemen.

