Iran participates in Moscow's Gostiny Dvor exhibition

The event, which is taking place after several months of postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, is going to wrap up tomorrow.

Iran, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Britain, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, the United States, Taiwan, Ukraine, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, and Japan attended the event.

Ibn Sina Foundation and Sadra Publications from Iran have been actively involved in the fair with hundreds of newly-published titles.

Ibn Sina Foundation manager Hamid Hadavi told IRNA that Sadra Publications, an affiliate of the foundation, has published over 340 book titles written in or translated to the Russian language.

A book entitled "Persian literature of the 9th to 18th centuries" written by Professor Marina Lvovna Reisner was unveiled at the fair. "This is the result of 20 years of research I've done in Iran," said Ms. Reisner about her book.

Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali attended the event, paying a visit to Iran's pavilion in the fair.

