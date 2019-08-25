Iran’s Aerospace achievements to be showcased in Russia

During his visit to the Russian Aerospace Exhibition, Brigadier General Abdul Banitorofi will also meet with his counterparts from Russia and other countries.

The Russian 2019- MAKS Aerospace Exhibition is being held in Zhukovsky, a suburb of Moscow, with the participation of Iran and 16 other countries from September 27-29.

Over 340 companies, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, will participate in this year's exhibition and are to showcase their latest aerospace achievements.

Russia’s MAKS Exhibition has been held biennially since 1992 and is the largest symposium of designers from Russia and other countries, in addition to the aerospace manufacturers.

Iran has always been an active participant in Russia's MAKS Exhibitions.

At this year's fair, the Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Defense and the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization.

At 2017 MAKS International Aerospace Exhibition, over 15 knowledge-based companies participated in the National Pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran to exhibit Iran's achievements in aerospace.

At the Aerospace Exhibition 2017 at Iran's Space Pavilion, Iran's achievements in the space arena, including prototypes of satellites and replicas of explorers and satellite-carriers, were publicly displayed.

During the exhibition, Iranian Vice President of Science and Technology Sorna Sattari visited Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

