Iran's armed forces strongly defending country: Cmdr

Speaking to the staff of the Air Defense Force in Khondab, western Iran, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that if Iran were weak, it have definitely been assaulted on.

Referring to the name Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei chose for the new Iranian year, i.e. “Production: Support and Removing Barriers”, Sabahifard said that a lot was done in the previous year in the Air Defense Force and as planned much more will be done in the current year.

